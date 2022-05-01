YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Sunday is the second annual Youngstown May Day.

Organizations, advocates and community leaders got together at the Calvin Center. They gave away free clothes, had food and other community resources.

May Day is sometimes called Beltane a Celtic holiday for spring and renewal. Participants did a maypole dance as part of the celebration of Beltane.

Internationally, May Day celebrates workers — just like the American Labor Day.

“Mahoning Valley especially has a lot of history with unions, so we had people talk about the history of labor here, legendary activists were here talking about the current union with Starbucks and Amazon,” said Youngstown Solidarity Network organizer Glenn Hall.

Organizers say they plan to host a third May Day next year.