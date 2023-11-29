LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN)- A community bus was involved in a crash with a car in Liberty Township Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at the state Route 304 and Logan Way intersection around 7:30 a.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that there were no injuries.

The bus was headed west when it hit the back end of a silver Chevy Cruze, according to the Highway Patrol.

Five students, one aide and the driver were on the bus. The Cruze had two passengers.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Tino DiCenso contributed to this report.