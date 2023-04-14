SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – In Sharon, residents are without water in a high-rise apartment building. Now, they are getting a helping hand from strangers.

We stopped by State Towers Apartments on Friday where a steady stream of people brought bottled water to the residents.

We’re told people dropped off water and even food throughout the day.

“Code officers have been bringing water. There was a couple in a pick-up truck, brought cases of water,” said tenant Tim Henry.

While we were at State Towers, a representative from a local church came to offer to pay for hotel rooms for residents while the water is shut off.