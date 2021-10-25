Boxing is back: Event features local fighters

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown has a deep history when it comes to boxing, and that sport is making a comeback this weekend.

Rocky DeFrank and his wife organized a U.S. amateur fight with many local fighters and some from other states.

Zion Hensley, who is ranked No. 1 in the country, will be one of the local fighters there.

The goal of the event is to not only put on a good show but to unite people under one roof for a few hours around something they can all enjoy.

DeFrank said if they can do that, then it can translate into people’s everyday lives.

“It’s not about coming together just to watch a boxing show, it’s coming together for unity, it’s coming together for peace, love and unity and that’s what we want to share in this day and age,” DeFrank said.

The show is at The Embassy on Youngstown-Poland Road in Struthers Oct. 30.

Doors open at 3 and the first bout is at 4. Tickets at the door cost $25.