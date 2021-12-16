Community bands together to fix park after hit-and-run

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — Two local contractors were busy fixing up the Realtors Park pergola in Lisbon on Thursday.

The park opened in October but was the subject of a hit-and-run.

Don Miller saw the Lisbon Mayor Peter Wilson post about the damage on Facebook. He called his friend Steve Mango of Mango Quality Builders, and they got to work Thursday morning.

The park was funded through grants and Eagle Scouts helped build it. They haven’t found who did it, but know it happened late Saturday night.

“I posted it on social media and Donnie Miller read it and he’s a local contractor and he said he wanted to help and I’m really, really appreciative,” said Lisbon Mayor Peter Wilson.

“We’re a pretty tight-knit community so when something like this happens, somebody somewhere takes it on, you know, head on,” said Don Miller with Miller’s Multi Services.

The repair didn’t cost the village anything. All of the materials were donated by Carter Lumber in Lisbon.

Anyone with information on who may have done it is encouraged to call the Lisbon Police Department.