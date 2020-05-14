Community asked to send birthday wishes local Special Olympian turning 60

There will also be a drive-by parade on Richard's birthday

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – You can be part of a special 60th birthday surprise for a Mahoning County Special Olympian next Saturday.

Richard Stanton loves to get mail, so his mom is hoping the community will overwhelm his mailbox with birthday cards.

Toni Saccomen, Richard’s mom, said she knows it will be an amazing surprise for him.

“The magnitude of this card request has gone crazy, so he will start receiving them soon. He’s going to be over-the-moon happy with the mail he’s going to receive,” she said. “I’m so excited, I can’t even stand it.”

Cards can be mailed to 5358 Pinecrest Avenue in Austintown.

There will also be a drive-by parade on Richard’s birthday.