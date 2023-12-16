HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — After birthday and Christmas presents were stolen from a home in Howland on Sunday, the community is coming together to support the victims.

On Dec. 10, when Sarah Pena-Lewis and her husband Corey returned home from work, they found that the inside of their house had been she discovered the front door open. Inside, the house was ransacked. Christmas and birthday presents for their child were missing as well as several TVs, a flight simulator, toys and other merchandise totaling over $1,600.

On Saturday, local artist Ron Moore Jr. and his wife Lisa collected donations from the community and presented them to Sarah and Corey. Moore also presented an original drawing.

Now, toys sit under the Christmas tree once more.

Sarah Pena-Lewis says after their home was ransacked, the community support is bringing the family some peace of mind.

“I was dumbfounded that somebody could actually do that to a young family. I mean, I’ve seen the destruction and all the stuff they took,” Moore Jr. said. “The first thing I thought of is, ‘We need to do something.'”

“We can’t thank everybody enough that for what they’re doing for us. I know that me and Corey and [son] Josiah are going to have an amazing Christmas,” Sarah Pena-Lewis said. “[Josiah] is going to have an amazing birthday just because of all the help that everybody’s giving to us.”

Howland police are following several leads. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to give the department a call.