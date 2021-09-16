Communities celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – People gathered at the Mahoning County Court House Thursday morning for Hispanic Heritage Month.

An opening ceremony was held to honor Latinos who are moving the Valley forward.

YSU’s Hispanic Heritage Planning Committee helped put on the event where 22 Hispanic countries were represented in a flag ceremony.

Local community leaders attended and spoke at the event.

Keynote speaker Macarena Yanez Briceno talked about the importance of Hispanic Heritage Month.

“Today, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of people from Hispanic heritage, the diversity of Hispanic people and the remarkable and beautiful wealth of Latin cultures around the world and here in Youngstown,” Yanez Briceno said.

Multiple events are happening around Youngstown for Hispanic Heritage Month.

Events include a Mayan-themed planetarium show and a Día de los Muertos celebration.