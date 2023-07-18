YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A mechanical issue at a recent fire has heated up the issue of equipment for Youngstown firefighters.

Firefighters battled a fire recently on Florist Avenue. The city’s firefighters union says a replacement truck broke down, and then a second truck had mechanical issues on the scene.

The city of Youngstown has ordered a new fire truck. Though the builder is working as fast as it can, the city won’t receive the truck for another two years.

The firefighters are concerned the equipment is getting too old, too fast.

“This city needs to invest in the fire department. It needs to allocate funds to modernize it,” said Jon Racco, Youngstown Professional Firefighters president.

“Everything is up-to-date, it’s up-to-speed. Things will break down, but once we know that they’re broken down, we get an opportunity to fix it,” said Mayor Jamael “Tito” Brown.

The mayor says he learned of the latest issue on social media and asked firefighters to report breakdowns so that things can be fixed.

“The administration should be planning better to have these things in place way ahead of time,” Racco said. “We don’t need the fire truck in two years. We need it now.”

Brown says he’s told the firefighters that social media is not where issues or negotiations should be ironed out.

“When we have breakdowns, we need to know so we can get those things fixed,” Brown said. “We’ve been more than adequately putting money into that department and making sure the trucks are up to date or making sure they’re modernized.”

The firefighters say only two of its 11 trucks are less than 10 years old.