Committee selects new Warren City Council member

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A committee elected a new Warren City Council At Large representative during a meeting Saturday.

Gary Steinbeck (D) was elected to Eddie Colbert’s position on Warren’s City Council. Colbert left his position to take a position as Director of Public Safety and Services for the city.

Democrats from the Warren City Precinct Central Committee made the selection at Enzo’s.

He says he’s worked on political campaigns with United Steel workers for over 30 years and that he’s thankful for the opportunity.

“And excited for this city because of the way the city is growing. Restaurants, Robins Theatre, the winery. I’m seeing a lot of great things happening in Warren and I want to be a part of that,” said Steinbeck.

Steinbeck will fill the remainder of the term vacated by Colbert.