Committee says business’ expensive addition may give wrong impression of Youngstown

Owners of Valley Foods are being asked to take another look at their project

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Plans to add a multimillion-dollar addition to a downtown Youngstown business are going to take a little longer.

Owners of Valley Foods are being asked to take another look at their project. They want to add a chain link security fence to prevent crime at a new warehouse and manufacturing project they have proposed for their property off South Avenue.

But Tuesday morning, members of the city’s Design Review Committee said the idea goes against existing guidelines and may not provide the image city leaders want visitors to see.

“South Avenue is one of the principal entrances off the freeway network into downtown from Boardman and from as far away as Pittsburgh. It’s a principal entrance to the Covelli Centre and this is highly visible. It sends a message,” said Hunter Morrison, with the Design Review Committee.

For now, the committee has tabled the proposal and will bring it back up when they meet again in March.

In the meantime, owners of Valley Foods will meet with neighboring businesses in that part of downtown to see if they can come up with another idea.