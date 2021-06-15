Committee passes bill to rename Mahoning Co. bridge after Air Force lieutenant

(WKBN) – The House Transportation and Public Safety Committee passed a House Bill to rename a bridge in Mahoning County.

House Bill 330 designates a bridge along state Route 46 as the Air Force 2nd Lt. William Vaughn Memorial Bridge.

“William Vaughn’s service during WWII is a true example of bravery and heroism,” said Valley representative Michele Lepore-Hagan. “He was part of the highest-decorated crew in Air Force history and received the second-highest award, the Distinguished Service Cross. His service to our country, which includes navigating a plane in Papua New Guinea while 22 enemy fighters attacked the plane, is extraordinary.”

She said the bridge will memorialize Vaughn’s service and serve as a reminder that freedom comes at a high price.

The bill will now head to the Ohio House floor for further consideration.

