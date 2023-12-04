YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio voters approved State Issue 2, allowing for adult use of recreational marijuana. Now comes the process of actually writing the legislation to cover it.

The Senate Government Committee, chaired by state Senator Michael Rulli, started what could be three days of hearings in Columbus to cobble together the new regulations, which lawmakers say will ensure the drug is available legally while also allowing the state to collect added tax revenue.

“People have spoken, so we’re listening to that vote very carefully, and we will respect that vote in this committee,” Rulli said. “This is an opportunity for Ohio, if done correctly, to try and stamp out that black market to the extent possible.”

The proposal uses existing medical marijuana and liquor control laws to form this new program, which will also follow the state’s current public smoking regulations.

“So public smoking, vaping and combustion would be prohibited. Smoke, vaping and combustion while in a vehicle would also be prohibited,” said Sen Rob McColley, a member of the Senate Government Committee.

The proposal would also allow employers the ability to establish and enforce their own drug testing and workforce use policies. Democrats on the committee were not happy with plans to limit what Ohioans could grow in their homes.

“I can tell you that more than half of the people that voted this voted because they home grow, and so taking that away from what the voters clearly wanted is something that I have a huge problem with,” said Sen. William Demora, ranking member of the Senate Government Committee.

But Rulli said he and his colleagues’ biggest concern is safety.

“The people have spoken. I want them to buy a quality product that is safe for consumption. That is the goal of the committee,” Rulli said.

The committee is expected to have a measure to vote on before Thursday’s deadline.