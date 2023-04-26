LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- The Columbiana County Board of Commissioners are considering an expansion of their ban on solar panel farms to include more communities.

Earlier this year, commissioners approved a ban on large arrays of the panels in four townships after hearing from a large group of residents. The Board is now going to decide whether or not to add seven more townships to the list.

Residents will have until Friday, May 5 to submit their written statements on the issue before the commissioners take a vote.