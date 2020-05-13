Commissioners say Trumbull County isn’t sitting still during pandemic

They singled out a sewer project happening at the Belmont Pines hospital

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Trumbull County commissioners said their workforce is back to normal–most have returned to the office and just a few people are still working from home.

Commissioners held their regular meeting Wednesday and said the county is not just sitting still during the pandemic.

They singled out a sewer project happening at the Belmont Pines hospital. Three contractors are working there and commissioners said the work is more economical than if there was just one.

“Our Belmont Pines sanitary sewer project is moving along quicker than we expected and actually at less cost than we expected,” said commissioner Frank Fuda.

The county hopes the project gets completed quickly, saying Shepherd of the Valley wants to open.