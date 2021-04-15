Commissioners reach out to businesses with CARES ACT money to meet payroll

The staff has been reaching out recently to more than 3,000 business owners in the county

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local businesses that have been hard hit by the ongoing pandemic may be eligible for financial help from Mahoning County Commissioners.

The staff has been reaching out recently to more than 3,000 business owners in the county to see if they need assistance from the federal CARES Act. The money would help cover payroll expenses so they can avoid having to lay off employees.

“We’re doing everything that we can with this money to make these businesses whole. So far, we’ve had a response of about 30% of the businesses who are interested,” Traficanti said.

Traficanti said commissioners are also looking to help businesses using the county’s share of the $2 trillion stimulus package that was passed earlier this year.