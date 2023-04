YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Directors of Mahoning County’s Mental Health and Recovery programs received some recognition on Thursday.

Mahoning County Commissioners presented a plaque in observance of the start of Mental Health Month in May.

They praised directors for their efforts in coordinating care for those with mental health issues, as well as substance addiction problems.

In addition, the Mental Health Board also oversees services for the local Campus of Care in Austintown.