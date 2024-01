YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Commissioners started the new year with a reorganization of its board.

A new president and vice president were selected Monday.

Anthony Traficant was chosen as president, succeeding David Ditzler, who served in that position last year.

Carol Rimedio-Righettti was then selected as vice president of the commissioners.

They will hold the titles for the next 12 months.