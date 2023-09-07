YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – From now on, contractors looking to land projects through competitive bidding for Mahoning County government will be asked to provide some additional information

The Board approved a new resolution requiring contractors bidding on projects like road paving and construction to provide information on their financial history. They also will need proof that they will pay their workers’ wages according to state law as well as covering their unemployment and worker’s compensation premiums.

“We will be asking questions about their completion dates, whether they were completing projects on time and if they haven’t, provide examples of those because sometimes it’s out of people’s control, but we would just like to have that information, said Attorney Gina DeGenova.

The new policy goes into effect Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

While it’s not mandatory, the lack of information could affect the decision of commissioners when choosing what they believe to be the best and most reasonable bid on a project.

Also on Thursday, Mahoning County Commissioners awarded a $17 million contract to replace and rebuild a stretch of the road running from Hitchcock Road to South Avenue.

Recently work was completed on a needed sewer line project on that same stretch that needed to be done before the much larger construction project could begin.