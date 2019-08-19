Commissioners move ahead with re-purposing developmental center in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County Commissioners are moving ahead with plans for the closed Youngstown Developmental Center in Austintown.

The building used to be a group home for the mentally disabled. Commissioners want to create a multi-purpose center in its place.

The facility would focus on mental health and addiction services. During the meeting on Monday, they discussed the issue of securing funding for the project.

“It’s a project that needs to get done. The population needs it. It’s a good project for our area. It will help with some local providers expand, create some jobs and provide some much needed mental health behavior and addiction services,” said State Representative Don Manning.

The deadline to secure funding is July 30, 2020. After the deadline, the state may sell the property.