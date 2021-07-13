Commissioners give final funds for Canfield bike trail

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The last allotment of money needed to build a new bike trail in Canfield Township was presented Tuesday evening to the trustees.

The Mahoning County Commissioners gave the Canfield Township trustees $99,000 to complete what will be called the Robert H. Neff Memorial Bike Trail.

The trustees now have the $500,000 needed to build the trail.

It will run three-quarters of a mile and connect the township park on Herbert Road with the Metro Parks bike trail.

“Their administrator Keith Rogers put a lot of time in this as well as the trustees, and now, you see the fruition and the $99,000 that the county commissioners were able to give will help make this project complete,” said Anthony Traficanti, a Mahoning County Commissioner.

The trustees hope to have the final engineering work done this year and begin work on the bike trail next spring.

