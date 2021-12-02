Commissioners defend where it houses offices

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Commissioners are defending where it houses its offices.

Yesterday an audit looked into the Oak Hill Renaissance Center. Officials say the place has lost $25 million since the county acquired it in 2006.

Thursday, commissioners said the audit is inaccurate. They tell us Oak Hill Renaissance Center actually generates money in rent. It’s also saved the county money since day one.

“It saved us from relocation costs of having to build a new morgue, which was $4million. It saved us from having to build a veterans center. The county coroner’s office is already there,” said Mahoning County Commissioner Anthony Traficanti.

Traficanti said Oak Hill has the potential to make more money for the county because it is only 55% occupied.