GREEN TWP., Ohio (WKBN)- The Mahoning County Commissioners voted on Thursday that solar farms are banned in Green Township.

On October 30, roughly 300 people were inside Greenford Christian Church hearing comments for or against a solar-powered farm being proposed for Green Township.

The solar farm would have been developed by Alpin Sun.

The company claimed that they would have provided training to firefighters and provided millions in funding for South Range and Canfield Schools.