Commissioners approve temporary budget for Trumbull County

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Bills and other expenses in Trumbull County can now be paid after commissioners approved a temporary budget Wednesday.

Commissioners Frank Fuda and Niki Frenchko voted for the temporary budget. This comes two days after a split vote put the county’s spending on hold.

Trumbull County Auditor Adrian Biviano says it’s standard operating procedure to pass a temporary budget. He said the temporary budget has never not passed during a reorganization meeting, and if it didn’t pass today, he planned to take the issue to court.

“We were ready to go to Prosecutor Watkins. If it didn’t pass, we weren’t playing around. We were going right over to court to get it moving,” Biviano said.

The temporary budget is 25% of last year’s budget to cover expenses in the county through the end of March. By then, the 2022 permanent budget will be finalized and ready for commissioners approval.