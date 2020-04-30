Commissioners approve remodel of Youngstown Development Center

It will become a one-stop facility for those with mental health issues, developmental disabilities and drug addiction problems

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – There’s been another step toward revitalizing the closed-down Youngstown Development Center property.

On Thursday morning, Mahoning County commissioners signed an agreement to have the facility in Austintown renovated and remodeled.

The Western Reserve Port Authority will spend about $2 million to convert the center into a one-stop facility for those with mental health issues, developmental disabilities and drug addiction problems.

“That $2 million represents grant money, any debt issues we might have to do and local matches that come from that,” said Audrey Tillis, county director of the Office of Management and Budget. “We do have some federal dollars associated with that, too.”

The facility is being renamed the Campus of Care.

Its first tenants should move in this summer and the facility should be completely open by early next year.