Commissioners approve Canfield land annexation from township to city

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s taken a number of years but a deal to annex some land from Canfield Township into the City of Canfield is finally in sight.

Thursday morning, Mahoning County commissioners gave their approval to the annexation of a piece of property known as Red Gate Farm.

Years ago, leaders in the city acquired the land but township trustees were not willing to give up property taxes on the site.

With an agreement finally hammered out, city leaders will now work to come up with a plan to use the property.

“It’s 300 acres of undeveloped farmland at this point,” said City Manager Wade Calhoun. “Depending on what the market says, it will support if that’s residential, some sort of mixed-use, any sort of campus kind of model, medical complex I think has been talked about in the past.”

The land is now in part of a Joint Economic Development District where the city will collect income taxes from those who live or work there and expend water and sewer services.

The township will continue to collect property taxes on it, which would grow as the land is developed.