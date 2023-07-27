YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Commissioners addressed the $175,000 its insurance company has to pay out in a settlement with an employee.

A federal court agreed to the settlement between Ricky Morrison and the commissioners over his First Amendment rights lawsuit. Morrison filed the suit last year, saying he was fired for supporting Geno DiFabio in a race for county commissioner against Carol Righetti.

Morrison got his job back weeks after being fired, and Righetti was ultimately the victor in the race following a recount.

Commissioner David Ditzler read a statement Thursday at the board meeting saying that Morrison’s firing was not politically motivated and that the settlement was not an assessment of guilty or innocence.

“The insurance companies settled based on the cost of litigation to go to trial,” Ditzler said.

Commissioner Carol Righetti agreed with Ditzler’s statement.

“We all have the same opinion,” she said.

Attorney Marty Desmond represented Morrison in the lawsuit. He said the case was based on public record, and that it was a big settlement.

“We didn’t have to expend many resources. It truly shows how strong our case was against them,” Desmond said.

Even after settling, commissioners stated they would’ve rather gone to trial.

“There’s always more to the story,” Righetti said.

“They spent approximately $4 million, $3 million on a prosecutor’s office to defend them and represent them. So, you mean to tell me that the prosecutor’s office couldn’t take this case? Let’s go,” Desmond said.

Ditzler said the settlement money does not come directly from taxpayer dollars, but could not comment on whether it would impact insurance premiums.