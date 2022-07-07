WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Commissioner Niki Frenchko was arrested Thursday during the commissioners’ weekly meeting.

Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe confirms that the charge against Frenchko is disturbing a lawful meeting, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. She will be booked into the Trumbull County Jail and released with a summons to appear in Warren Municipal Court on Friday.

“Our deputies gave her more latitude than a normal person from the public in a meeting, who should have typically removed someone from the meeting immediately for the disruptions that she caused,” Sheriff Monroe said. “What she did violated the law, and she forced our deputies to take official action.”

Frenchko posted a live video of the meeting on Facebook, which shows her arrest.

A deputy said she was being removed from the meeting for disturbing it, which led to some applause from those in attendance.

Frenchko told WKBN that her arrest was politically motivated.

