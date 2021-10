WINONA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that they are investigating a commercial truck rollover on state Route 9 in Winona.

The accident happened south of Tower Road and north of Whinnery Road at 5:39 a.m.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, Route 9 is closed from Route 45 to Whinnery Road.

First News will continue to provide the latest updates.