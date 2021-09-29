Comments sought in Hubbard sidewalk construction project

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Hubbard wants to hear from residents about an upcoming sidewalk project.

The $178,100 project includes the construction of 1,000 feet of new sidewalk on the south side of Myron Street, between Main Street (Route 62) to Stewart Street.

Curb ramps will also be installed at the crossings of Stewart Street and Simler Street, the Eagle Creek Citizens Center and the southwest quadrant of the Myron Street and State Route 7 intersection.

Construction is scheduled to begin in summer 2022 and should be done by fall.

One lane of traffic will be maintained in the area during the project and access to all properties in the area will be maintained and substantial traffic disruptions are not expected, according to city officials.

Mayor Ben Kyle said the sidewalks would help improve mobility for seniors living at the nearby Eagle Creek Citizen Center so they can safely travel between the center and shops along Main Street.

“At any given point, you could see someone that is trying to travel back to the facility on a motorized wheelchair and they need to be on the sidewalk. They need to be able to get from point A to point B and do it efficiently and safely,” Kyle said.

The City of Hubbard is seeking comments from the public about the social, environmental and economic impacts of this proposed project. Environmental impacts include those involving archeological, architectural and ecological resources, regulated materials and the general location of the project.

They also want to know about the presence of any known cultural resources in the vicinity of the project

including prehistoric and historic archaeological sites, historic bridges, historic buildings, landmarks

and districts.

Comments can be sent to:

Mayor Benjamin Kyle

220 West Liberty Street

P.O. Box 307

Hubbard, OH 44425

(330) 534-3090 or b.kyle@cityofhubbard-oh.gov.