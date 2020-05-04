Commencement for Southington seniors taking place at drive-in movie theater

(WYTV) – The Southington Local School District is moving forward with plans to honor its graduating seniors on their original commencement date. Although, the venue has changed.

Seniors will no longer receive their high school diplomas in the gymnasium. Instead, the ceremony will take place at the Skyway Drive-In in Leavittsburg.

Southington Superintendent Rocco Nero says plans are still being finalized on exactly how the ceremony will take place, but the district will be following guidelines set by the Ohio Department of Health.

“Unfortunately, and my heart goes out to everybody who has to deal with this, it changes weekly, but we’re able to actually do what we actually want to do for our seniors, which they deserve,” he said.

Southington’s Class of 2020 graduates on May 21.

The ceremony will start after dark, closer to 9 p.m.