CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Hundreds of people walked through the Canfield Fairgrounds in their best costumes for the first day of the annual Youngstown Comic Con.

There are over 250 vendors selling rare and vintage comic books, collectibles, toys and video games. There were even some celebrity signings.

It’s the first year that the Youngstown Comic Con has been at the Canfield Fairgrounds Events Center, drawing people from across the state — and the country.

Jason Hahn, of Alliance, has been going to Youngstown Comic Con for years and says he loves dressing up as his favorite characters and meeting new people.

“Cosplays help me meet new people and just kind of get out of my shell, to not be so nervous around people,” Hahn said.

“You have comic book collectors, you have artists, you have all different walks of life in the pop culture area,” said Corey Ward, event promoter and organizer. “Once a year, it’s a place where everybody can get together and celebrate that.”

For those who missed Saturday, the comic con will continue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit the con’s website.