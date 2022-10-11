YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A comedian who has been featured on Netflix will be stopping in Youngstown this coming spring.

Nate Bargatze will be performing at the Covelli Centre for his 2023 The Be Funny Tour on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

According to the press release, Bargatze has appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Falon and Late Night with Conan O’Brien. The Atlantic Magazine named him “The Nicest Man in Stand-Up.” Bargatze is a Grammy-nominated comedian and podcaster.

Bargatze has had two Netflix one-hour specials: The Tennessee Kid (2019) and The Greatest Average American (2021).

Presale tickets go on sale on Wednesday, October 12 at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, October 14 at 10 a.m.

For more information on tickets, click here.