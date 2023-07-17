BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Summer means hot dogs and this is a good week to celebrate one of America’s favorite treats.

Wednesday is National Hot Dog Day. The Hot Dog Shoppe’s four locations will be part of the celebration.

Hot dogs and chili dogs will be just $1 at the Girard, Warren and East Liverpool locations. Those items will be only $0.75 at the Boardman store.

The Hot Dog Shoppe is using the hot dog celebration to reach out to customers of its newest location.

“Hoping to encourage and invite our Boardman residents to come back in. We didn’t get off to a very good start out of the gate our first year. Had some quality and service issues, but ownership has taken ownership and we’ve made some really great strides to correct that,” said Stacey Willis with the Hot Dog Shoppe. “We are going to have some fun here in Boardman with $0.75 hot dogs, a prize wheel and some fun merchandise.”

The Hot Dog Shoppe wants to ensure that customers get the same experience at each location.