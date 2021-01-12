Combine Brothers to open new restaurant at old Landmark in Boardman

The Landmark is located on Market Street, near Route 224

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The group that owns Combine Brothers in Hermitage has bought Boardman’s Landmark restaurant. The plan is to turn it into a restaurant that can eventually be franchised.

The Landmark is located on Market Street, near Route 224.

Kevin McKee, the managing partner of the group that owns Combine Brothers, says they hope to have the new restaurant open by early June.

The Boardman location will be set up in what he called “Chipotle” style. There will be some inside dining, but it’ll be geared toward takeout. It will be all the same menu and recipes as the Hermitage Combine Brothers.

About 30 jobs will be created.