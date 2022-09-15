BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Combine Brothers will celebrate the grand opening of its newest location in Boardman Friday.

The restaurant has been up and running since January, but co-owner Kevin McKee said that getting the location staffed and ready to be a full-service restaurant took some time with the pandemic and the limited hours they were forced to start with.

A celebration will take place from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the restaurant on Market Street, featuring live music, specials and a raffle.

And while the Boardman location is the latest new location, it won’t be the last. McKee said they are looking at setting something up in Columbiana.

“No timeline, but that is an up-and-coming area. We’ve looked at a few sites but no deal or anything concrete yet, he said.

McKee said they have looked at expanding as far east as Cranberry in Pennsylvania. They have a solid following with customers from their Hermitage location.

McKee credits the restaurant’s success with not changing what works for the enterprise. The Combine family owned it until October 2018. And after McKee took the reins, he and his partners decided to keep what was working.

“Everything is made from scratch. Everyone talks about the portion size and the rolls,” McKee said. “It’s a good product. It travels well for carryout. We didn’t change a thing.”