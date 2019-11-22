Columbus art gallery to showcase plight of GM Lordstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Columbus art gallery will include an exhibit on GM Lordstown in its upcoming show.

The Wexner Center for the Arts, on the campus of The Ohio State University, will showcase a solo presentation by three artists including LaToya Ruby Frazier, whose exhibit showcases the plight of the working class, centering on the rise and fall of the GM plant in Lordstown.

In the exhibit titled The Last Cruze, Frazier conveys the workers’ experience through images and interviews and the strong efforts of the local union to support the workers.

Frazier’s work includes 60 photographs and other elements “within an installation that visually echoes the assembly line in the GM Lordstown Complex,” according to a news release from the museum.

The exhibit runs from February 1 through April 6.