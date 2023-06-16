COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The St. Jude and Our Lady of Lourdes Festival in Columbiana starts Friday.

Volunteers from the Columbiana and East Palestine parishes came together to set up the annual fundraiser. It begins at 4 p.m.

There is a bouncy house for the kids, live music and lots of food.

It’s the biggest fundraiser of the year for the parishes, and organizers say it unifies the community.

“Bring people together. Bring the community in and see what our parishes have to offer. We have a wonderful funland for the children this year and a lot of excitement. It’s just a nice way for people to relax,” said Mary Ann Flesse, parish organizer.

The festival runs through Sunday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at St. Jude in Columbiana.