Columbiana’s ‘Joy of Christmas’ to run with some COVID modifications

Despite the challenges presented by COVID-19, the "Joy of Christmas" at Firestone Park is set to open Thursday for its 11th season

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – The “Joy of Christmas” is a holiday tradition in Columbiana. This year, event organizers aren’t going to let a pandemic dampen the holiday spirit.

Despite the challenges presented by COVID-19, the “Joy of Christmas” at Firestone Park is set to open Thursday for its 11th season, but there are some changes this year.

Organizers have been working closely with health officials to make sure the event is safe, even if that means no one is sitting on Santa’s lap this year.

“We’ve done everything that abides by the health department’s rules. We met with them five times, today being the last time, so we are good to go,” said Tricia Offenburg, executive secretary of the Columbiana County Tourism Bureau.

Firestone Park is making improvements, so that means visitors will have a new route through the holiday lights, and each family can spend 15 minutes inside the Ice Castle.

Reservations are recommended for the Ice Castle. You can do that by email at info@tourcolumbianaohio.com or call (330) 482-2282.

The route to see the holiday lights will be reversed this year because of all the construction going on in the park.

“The entrance is now the exit, and the exit is now the entrance,” Shaffer said.

Organizers are glad they can provide their community with something familiar during the pandemic.

“For us to be able to go around and listen to Christmas music and enjoy the lights and just have that sense of, even if its just five minutes of normalcy, 20 minutes of normalcy, we’re going to have that,” Offenburg said.

The Joy of Christmas is open at the following times:

Thursday – Sunday, November 19, 20, 21 & 22

Thursday – Sunday, Nov. 26, 27, 28 & 29

Thursday – Sunday, Dec. 3, 4, 5 & 6

Nightly Thursday Dec. 10- Thursday Dec. 27

A $10 donation is taken at the entrance per vehicle.