LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Columbiana woman learned her sentence Monday after a plea agreement in a child endangering and OVI case.

Shannon Baker, 48, pleaded no contest and was found guilty of two endangering children charges. An open container charge was dismissed. She also pleaded no contest and was found guilty of OVI and right-of-way charges, and a child restraint charge was dismissed.

Baker was arrested in March after a crash on state Route 14 near state Route 7 on March 17. Investigators reported that she refused to take an OVI test.

Baker will have to serve 20 days in jail and perform 20 hours of community service. As part of her probation, she was ordered to be treated for substance abuse and to use no drugs or alcohol, according to court records.

She was given limited driving privileges.