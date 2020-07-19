Columbiana woman holds fundraiser to help humane society

Last week, the Columbiana County Humane Society said investigators found over 200 animals living in "filthy and extremely unhealthy conditions" south of Salem

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – A Columbiana woman is doing what she can to raise money for the county’s humane society.

Last week, the Columbiana County Humane Society said investigators found over 200 animals living in “filthy and extremely unhealthy conditions” south of Salem.

On Saturday, Jeannie Arnoto, a volunteer for the Columbiana Humane Society, held a fundraiser in spport of those animals.

“They’re in a lot of need of help right now, and I’m just trying to do my part to raise money to get enough help as I can give for them,” Arnoto said.

The humane society is the only one in Columbiana County investigating suspected animal abuse and is completely funded by donations.

If you’re interested in volunteering, the Columbiana County Humane Society could always use your help and you can apply online.