Columbiana teen wins national arts competition in theater

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – A big congratulations goes out to Ava Wilson of Columbiana. She is the winner of the National YoungArts Foundation Award in Theater.

The award goes out every year to talented young people ages 15 to 18.

Teens from around the country send in their work to be judged by a panel of experts.

Wilson says she is honored to receive the award and is excited to see where a career in the arts could take her.

“The goal for me is to be an actor. Theater and broadway has always been my greatest dream. I think there is… the connect with someone in the audience as well as on stage is something that’s unmatched. It’s something I really love,” she said.

Wilson is in the process of applying to several performing arts schools. She has an upcoming audition with Juilliard.