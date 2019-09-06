Columbiana Street Fair celebrates decades of traditions

The Columbiana Street Fair is back and, like always, brings the town together

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – The Columbiana Street Fair is back and, like always, brings the town together.

The street fair is the biggest event in Columbiana all year and shines a light on all the town has to offer.

“This is our town reunion in a way. You’ve got class reunions, family reunions, everybody comes home now to see what is going on,” said Jacob Sevek. “It’s an opportunity for Columbiana to really get spot-lit and to see all the things we do have here in Columbiana for people to do outside an event like the street fair.”

The local American Legion Post has been organizing the Columbiana Street Fair since 1920. The Post knows that the biggest event of the weekend is the opening night parade. Sevek knows that the town goes out in force to put on a great show.

“People get really creative. A lot of organizations are stepping up their float game. They like to see the fire trucks in the area come out, and they like seeing the classic cars,” Sevek said.

Sevek says that although the food is the highlight of the weekend, the sense of community is what makes the street fair special.

“Between food and fellowship, it is just a really great time for everybody,” he said.