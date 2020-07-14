Columbiana Street Fair canceled due to COVID-19

The decision was unanimous but not easy, an organizer said

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – The Columbiana Street Fair will not be happening this year.

Trustees of American Legion Post 290, which puts on the annual event, voted Monday to cancel it due to COVID-19. The decision was unanimous.

They said the decision was not easy, and much thought and discussion went into it.

“The health and welfare of everyone is our top priority and we did not feel that we could provide the safe environment that the public, volunteers, concessionaires, vendors and ride company have come to know. Each and every year, we strive to provide the best experience possible for everyone and know that we will be able to do that next year,” Commander Ken Allcorn said in a letter Monday night.

The 2021 Columbiana Street Fair is scheduled for September 9 to 11.