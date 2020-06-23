Columbiana still plans on holding popular fall and Christmastime events

Although guidelines have not been set yet, the Columbiana Area Tourism Bureau is getting ready to go

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – On Monday, members of the Columbiana Area Tourism Bureau announced they are still planning some of their main events even though COVID-19 guidelines have not been set yet.

“We’re waiting again for information from the health department on what we can do and what we can’t do,” said Tourism Bureau President Terry McCoy.

They are looking to receive those guidelines come July 1.

For the Columbiana Wine Festival, they plan on moving it near the clock tower at Firestone Farms. It will take place from 5-10 p.m. on Oct. 3.

Guidelines have already been set for workers.

“The wineries and the food vendors and the other vendors, their staff will have to wear the masks and the gloves,” said Wine Festival chair Mary Ann Green.

Guests will just be recommended to wear masks.

Six to eight vendors and six wineries have verbally committed to participate.

Even though the event is scheduled for just one day, organizers believe they will see a lot more people this year.

“Everybody is just looking for something to do [that] is outdoors and fun and friendly,” Green said.

You can click here to buy tickets.

As for the Joy of Christmas Light Show, it will happen no matter what from Nov. 19 through Dec. 27.

“The light show will go on no matter what because you’re in your car. Whether or not you get out of your car is the big question right now and if you do, how do we space people out appropriately,” McCoy said.

The Light Show also includes indoor attractions like the Gingerbread House and Santa’s Ice Castle.

“I would really hate to see not being able to see Santa Claus. I think they’re going to see Santa Claus no matter what. It’s whether [or] not they’re going to see Santa Claus,” McCoy said.

Also, the county’s popular street fair is still planned for Sept. 10-12.