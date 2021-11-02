33 News at 6

Columbiana schools plan veterans program

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana schools will be honoring veterans over three days next week. The events will be spread out through the district.

The students will offer the veterans breakfast and perform a show for them. Superintendent Donald Mook says he hopes students will take something away from the events.

“Making a connection with real people that served our nation, sacrificed a great deal and recognize those who have fallen,” Mook said.

Events include the following:

  • Wednesday, Nov. 10 – Joshua Dixon Elementary School, 333 N. Middle St. Program begins at 9 a.m. Breakfast will be served followed by a Veterans Day presentation.
  • Thursday, Nov. 11 – Columbiana High School, 700 Columbiana-Waterford Rd. The program begins at 9 a.m. Breakfast will be served followed by choral performance. The program will also include a slideshow, guitar solo and bell solo. Each veteran in attendance will receive a flag decal as a token of appreciation.
  • Friday, Nov. 12 – Columbiana Middle School, 720 Columbiana-Waterford Rd. The program begins at 9 a.m. Breakfast will be served followed by a choral performance and patriotic poem readings.

