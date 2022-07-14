COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — Columbiana Schools are adding a second resource officer to their district.

This comes after Governor Mike Dewine signed a bill last month allowing school staff to be armed after training.

Superintendent Don Mook said this is the best option for their schools. The district hired its first resource officer in 2018.

“That’s resources that the Board of Education is dedicated to making sure Columbiana is a safe place for students and staff to be, and rest assured, parents feel peace of mind that at the end of the day, their kids are in our school district and are safe and secure,” said Mook.

Mook said the district is excited for the additional support and is working with the city to find the right person for the job.