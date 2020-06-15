Columbiana pool opens with some new changes

The pool is only opened to Columbiana residents

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – Firestone pool in Columbiana opened Monday. It wasn’t the warmest day for a swim, but a lot of people were excited that the pool was opening at all.

Firestone pool opened at noon and while a few pools have opened across the community, Firestone has made stricter changes.

The pool is only open to Columbiana residents. In order to enter, guests must pre-register with proof of where they live.

So far, about 100 people have registered.

Guests must also wear masks, though they can be taken off once they enter the pool area.

Temperatures are also taken and health questions are asked before entry.

Firestone is also capping at 150 people in the pool area and 30 in the baby pool.

Signs with COVID-19 symptoms and to remind everyone to maintain social distancing will be around the pool as reminders.