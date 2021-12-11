LIVE NOW /
Watch 33 News at 11

Columbiana police seize suspected drugs after chase

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Columbiana Police K9’s

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — James Tinsley and a passenger in his car were arrested Thursday by Columbiana police after they said he led them on a chase.

Police said Tinsley took a U-turn on S.R. 7 and eventually crashed into a ditch. He tried to drive away when police tried to arrest him, according to the Columbiana Police K9’s Facebook page.

Tinsley made it to North Lima where Beaver Township Police were able to stop him.

After, a K9 was used and police said they found 8 grams of suspected crack, 7 grams of suspected fentanyl and 7 grams of marijuana as well as an unspecified, large amount of money.

  • Courtesy Columbiana Police K9’s
  • Courtesy Columbiana Police K9’s
  • Courtesy Columbiana Police K9’s

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com