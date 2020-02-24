Columbiana police identify victim in fatal train crash

33 News learned the train was an Amtrak Passenger train coming from Washington D.C.

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – Police have identified the driver that was killed in a fatal train crash in Columbiana Sunday morning.

Police say the 2014 Ford Fusion was struck by a train at the Elm Street crossing around 1:30 a.m.

The driver, 36-year-old Daniel J. Shirley, of Columbiana was killed in the accident. No one else was in the vehicle, police say.

33 News learned the train was an Amtrak Passenger train coming from Washington D.C. Amtrak released a statement saying that no passengers or train crew were injured.

The police chief said the cross gates were operating correctly.

The accident is still under investigation.